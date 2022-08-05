The downtown Austin skyline towers above dry grass at Auditorium Shores on July 15, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — From scenic views and buildings to historic streets, Austin has quite a few recognizable landmarks.

KXAN compiled a quiz to test your knowledge.

Participate using the box below to see whether you can identify these 18 landmarks correctly.

If you didn’t receive your desired score, you can study up on some of the sites here.

Austin started growing into a city in the 1880s, according to Austin History Center, but before then for hundreds of years, the tribes of the Tonkawas, Comanches and Lipan Apaches utilized the area’s creeks to survive.

Settlers came about in the 1830s and called it Waterloo. That town was eventually chosen to be the capital of Texas and named after Stephen F. Austin.