AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s skyline seems to be constantly changing, especially over the last few years with the introduction of residential high-rises. More could be coming.

Below is a quiz to test your knowledge on Austin’s buildings and towers, so you can be the ultimate tour guide when friends and family visit.

As of August 2022, The Independent, a residential tower, ranks as the tallest building in the city with 58 floors. However, that could change soon with the construction of the Sixth and Guadalupe tower, set to have 66 floors upon completion, according to Lincoln Property Company.

The Scarbrough Building, what’s considered to be downtown’s first skyscraper, was built in 1910 and renovated in 1985, according to its listing with ECR.

Need to brush up on your Austin skyscraper knowledge? We have a list of notable towers in the city.