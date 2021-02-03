Questions loom as people struggle to schedule 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine with Austin Public Health

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With just a little more than a week until thousands of the first people to get vaccinated by Austin Public Health are due for their second doses, they still haven’t been able to schedule their shots.

A tweet put out by APH Wednesday saying it hasn’t gotten the second doses yet only added to the confusion.

⚠️ APH hasn't yet received a 2nd dose allocation from @TexasDSHS for those vaccinated against #COVID19. Once these are received, we plan to notify those who are nearing their 28 day minimum interval as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/ABeIoSNZmF — Austin Public Health (@AusPublicHealth) February 3, 2021

For people in Phase 1B like Trina Reue and Carol Jensen, the 28-day mark when they should be vaccinated again in coming up next week.

APH says it won’t allow them to make appointments for their second shots until the Texas Department of State Health Services delivers them to Austin.

“I have friends that went to Corpus Christi, UT Health in Austin, friends actually in other states, a guy that went to Amarillo, they all got second appointments,” Jensen said. “Austin Public Health’s excuse is, ‘well, we don’t have the second does, yet.’ Well, nobody does, but they plan for it.”

“It seems like there’s going to be such a rush of us trying to make appointments in three days, when they could’ve gone ahead and given us appointments, saying, ‘If we don’t get our allocations, we may have to cancel,'” Reue said.

Another concern is that APH says it’ll call or email the thousands of people due for second doses once they arrive, but it’s unclear how they’ll then make the appointments.

“Is there going to be a link within that reminder — we go straight to appointment screen? Great,” Reue questioned. “Or are we just going to be thrown on the website that we all know tends have its issues?”

DSHS says APH is due to get its first set of second doses by mid-next week.

APH says its goal is to get the majority of people who need a second dose an appointment within no more than a week after the 28-day mark. That’s within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recently tweaked guidelines.

APH has not clarified how patients will be instructed to sign up for their second dose appointments.