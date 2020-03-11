Queer Eye in Texas, the hit Netflix series begins filming its 6th season in Austin

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 16: (L-R) Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness attend the Netflix FYSEE “Queer Eye” panel and reception at Raleigh Studios on May 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is getting a makeover.

The Fab 5 is in the Lone Star State Wednesday as the group begins filming for the sixth season of the hit Netflix reality show “Queer Eye.”

On the show’s official Instagram page, the group shared a photo of themselves in front of the famous El Arroyo sign where each member had their own personalized message.

The show follows, Tan France (Fashion), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Antoni Porowski (Food), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), and Karamo Brown (Culture) as they meet praiseworthy individuals for a total makeover inside and out.

In December the show made an open call for individuals “deserving people, couples, families, friends and coworkers within a ninety-minute radius of Austin who could truly benefit from a ‘make-better'”

Season four of “Queer Eye” premiered on Netflix in July 2019, followed shortly by a spin-off show “We’re in Japan!” which aired in Nov. 2019.

In their Instagram group teased the premiere of season five is coming soon.