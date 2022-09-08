AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dutch royalty visited Austin Thursday to meet with City officials.

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands was greeted by Austin Mayor Steve Adler at city hall in the morning, where Adler read a proclamation for Netherlands-Austin Friendship Day.

The queen then joined employees with the City’s Transportation Department in biking to the Austin Central Library location. The City said the six-story facility is Dutch-inspired.

Council member Vanessa Fuentes posted a photo with the queen and other city council members to social media Thursday.

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands with Austin City Council members (Photo via Twitter from Council members Vanessa Fuentes’ account)

Later on Thursday, the queen is also expected to visit Q2 Stadium in north Austin. The Austin FC Academy recently traveled to the Netherlands for a series of friendly matches. Austin FC co-owner and Honorary Consulate to the Netherlands Marius A. Haas will also be there.

Unfortunately, King Willem-Alexander was not able to join Queen Máxima’s visit to Texas, since he is recovering from pneumonia. A statement from the Royal House of the Netherlands said the queen and members of the government will step in for him in his absence, and the visits would go ahead as planned.

Queen Máxima visited San Francisco Tuesday before coming to Texas, according to NBC Bay Area. The last day of her tour is Friday.

Other royal parties have visited Austin and Texas before, including Princess Astrid of Belgium in 2016. Belgian economic development officials toured Austin, San Antonio, College Station and Houston, according to an Austin Business Journal article published at the time. The aim was to further develop trade ties between Belgium and Texas.

In 2018, Gov. Greg Abbott met with Crown Prince Haakon of Norway at the Governor’s Mansion, according to a news release from his office’s website. This, too, was to better the trade relationship between Texas and Norway. The visit lined up with South by Southwest, which Norwegian companies attended.

Over 30 years ago, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip also visited Austin and other Texas cities in May 1991. The royal couple spent three days in the state.