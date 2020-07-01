Q&A with Austin Public Health on COVID-19 at 10:30 a.m. July 1

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s public health leaders will hold their weekly media Q&A session coming off a rough week of surging coronavirus cases.

Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott and Austin Public Health Director Stephanie Hayden will answer questions at 10:30 a.m.

KXAN will live stream their Q&A in this story and on our Facebook page.

Since APH’s last briefing, Travis County set a new record for new cases in a day, with 636 on Sunday. During the Coronavirus Task Force White House briefing on Friday, Dr. Deborah Birx included Austin in a list of metro areas she labeled as “concerning,” and she said Austin at the time had the highest positivity rate over the past week in the country.

Travis County and Austin announced Monday they would close parks during the July 4th holiday in an effort to discourage gathering and prevent the spread of COVID-19.