LIVE Q&A: Austin’s new interim police chief holds first news conference with city manager

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk will host recently confirmed Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon for a Q&A before he takes assumes the role April 11.

Chacon, who previously served as APD Assistant Chief, was confirmed last week to serve as acting chief, as the search continues for a permanent replacement for Chief Brian Manley.

Cronk said the the goal is to have a permanent replacement by August.

“We’re not going to have this processed delayed for a year, or two years,” Cronk said. “I am committed to this timeline, and I will make sure that we provide both the comprehensive engagements and the aggressive recruitment strategy that our search firm will be providing to get the next police chief on board.”

