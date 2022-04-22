AUSTIN (KXAN) — Q2 Stadium is hosting another international soccer competition this summer.

Austin FC officials announced its home stadium will host the first game for the U.S. Men’s National Team as it begins its league title defense June 10 against Grenada. Specific game time and broadcast information will be announced closer to the game’s date.

The USMNT enters the 12-team tournament in Group D with Grenada and El Salvador in the league’s top tier. The Stars and Stripes will go to El Salvador on June 14 in their second match of the competition.

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter loves Q2 Stadium, having managed the club twice before in Austin during the 2021 Gold Cup and World Cup qualifying tournaments.

“The facilities in Austin are simply world class,” Berhalter said. “We think it’s the perfect venue to begin the defense of our Nations League title.”

A ticket presale for season ticket holders of the Oak Collective will open at 1 p.m., April 26. Waitlist members of the Oak Collective will have ticket access at 9 a.m., April 27. Tickets go on sale to the public April 29.