Q2 hosts annual dodgeball tournament in honor of Diabetes Awareness Month

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-based company, Q2 Holdings, will host its annual dodgeball tournament in support of Type 1 diabetes on Tuesday.

The tournament returns after a year hiatus due to COVID-19. In honor of November being National Diabetes Awareness Month, Q2 will be donating all proceeds to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

This year, the tournament will be held at Q2 stadium, home to Austin FC. The stadium opened in July of 2021.

The competition pits Q2 employee teams against sponsor teams, including Austin FC.

JDFR is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to Type 1 Diabetes research and advocacy. For several years, Q2 has hosted a charitable company-wide tournament, where employee teams play against sponsor teams such as Austin FC and JLL to raise money for JDFR. Since 2017, Q2 has raised over $198,000 for JDFR through the event.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that can affect both children and adults. With Type 1 diabetes, the pancreas stops insulin production, a hormone needed to get energy from food. Currently, there is no cure.

The event will also feature happy hour and ceremony honoring community veterans and tournament winners.