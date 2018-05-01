Python could be lurking in Austin Lake Hills neighborhood

Homeowners in the Austin Lake Hills neighborhood worry a python could be on the loose after neighbors spotted an 8 to 10-foot snake that matches the description.

“I got three calls on Saturday and four calls on Sunday,” said Rodney Reid of the snake.

Reid is known in the area as the “Snake Guy.” People in the West Lake Hills and Lakeway area know to call him when they see one that could be dangerous.

“I moved 187 snakes last year,” he said.

Reid doesn’t claim to be a professional, but he says because of neighbors’ descriptions of the snake they’ve seen, he’s pretty sure it’s a python.

A Burmese python

“These folks are talking about an 8 to 10-foot python down on the water, so I’m thinking kids skiing, kids playing on these docks,” he said. “An 8 or 10-foot snake can definitely drown a kid, and that’s the big fear. A pet or a young child, that’s the whole reason for us to come out and take a look.”

Reid didn’t find the snake during his initial search Monday evening, but he says neighbors should still be on guard.

“Out here, someone could have let a pet go, or a pet could’ve gotten loose,” he said. “Look at the habitat. It’s all green and lush, it’s right here on the water, it’s the perfect environment for them mating.”

Reid says the snakes breed rapidly. He added that another python was found dead on the road in Steiner Ranch recently.

