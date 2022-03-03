Punishing bars that repeatedly have violent incidents part of new 6th Street resolutions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council approved another resolution Thursday in an effort to make Sixth Street in Austin’s entertainment district safer.

Council member Kathie Tovo sponsored the resolution that directs City Manager Spencer Cronk and other city staff to:

Provide Council with options for taking legal action against establishments with records of repeated violent incidents

Work with Sixth Street bar owners to encourage written safety plans

Initiate a comprehensive lighting survey and encourage owners to add lighting to private properties

Create an entertainment permit to strengthen staff training and communication with public safety professionals

Update Council on progress toward establishing an Emergency Medical Services staging area on Sixth Street

Provide information and recommendations about potentially re-establishing a gun buyback program

Propose a pilot program to make loans or grants to historic buildings along Sixth Street for kitchen additions

Communicate any possible new recommendations after festivals this spring, like South by Southwest

A previous resolution kickstarted the new lighting project for the district, plus had joint actions with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to stop underage drinking and start work on a “nightlife management plan.” It also called for emergency personnel to have a staging area to respond to incidents quicker.

“We’re taking a broad approach to public safety in the area that advances staff’s recommendations while continuing to work collaboratively with Sixth Street bar owners and stakeholders on safety standards, including curbing the prevalence of underage drinking,” Tovo said.

The resolution also aims to start a partnership with the Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation to give the area “a more family-friendly atmosphere.”

“It is paramount to the culture and vibrancy of downtown Austin to activate public spaces on and around East Sixth Street,” said Molly Alexander, the executive director of the DAAF.

KXAN’s Investigates team dug deep into the issues plaguing the district, once a vibrant center of Austin’s live-music culture that has quickly turned into an area of criminal and violent activity. KXAN’s team traveled to Arlington, Virginia, a county adjacent to Washington, D.C., to see how officials there dealt with gun violence.