Public visitation, funeral plans announced for fallen APD Officer Traylor

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Public visitation and funeral plans were announced for Austin Police Department Officer Lewis “Andy” Traylor, who died in the line of duty on July 31 after a crash a few days earlier.

Police said Traylor was responding to a call when an 18-wheeler made a U-turn in front of his patrol car. He had been with APD for nine years and before that served in the Navy for a decade. He is survived by his wife and five children.

APD said there will be public visitation on Sunday, Aug. 8 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home on North Lamar Boulevard.

A law enforcement funeral procession will then take place Monday, Aug. 9 at 7:45 a.m. The route will start from Cook-Walden Funeral Home and go to Shoreline Church on Burnet Road. The public is allowed to safely line the route to show support, which is as follows:

From Cook-Walden Funeral Home

Northbound on North Lamar Boulevard. to U.S. Highway 183

Left turn and enter northbound on U.S. Highway 183

Take the exit to northbound on North MoPac

Northbound on North Mopac and exit Shoreline Drive

Right turn to eastbound on Shoreline Drive

Take the second entrance on Shoreline Drive into the church parking lot

A public funeral service at Shoreline Church will follow the procession on Monday starting at 10 a.m. After the service around 11:15 a.m., full law enforcement honors will take place on the front lawn of the church.

A live stream of the funeral service will be provided on the City of Austin website and on the APD Facebook page.

APD is asking that the Traylor children not be filmed to protect their privacy. Masks are also encouraged for the service. Austin Cops 4 Charities is continuing to accept donations for the family online.

Public Visitation

Sunday, Aug. 8

3 – 6 p.m.

Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home, 3125 North Lamar Boulevard., Austin, Texas 78705

Law Enforcement Funeral Procession

Monday, Aug. 9

7:45 a.m.

From Cook-Walden Funeral Home to Shoreline Church

Public Funeral Service

Monday, Aug. 9

10 – 11:15 a.m.

Shoreline Church, 15201 Burnet Road, Austin, Texas 78728