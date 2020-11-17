Public to get a look of Waterloo Park, Moody Amphitheater in drive-thru event honoring Creek Show

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Waterloo Greenway Conservancy is looking to keep its annual light-installation tradition alive and offer the public a new look into Waterloo Park and the Moody Amphitheater at the same time.

The conservancy says through Sunday, the amphitheater will be illuminated in place of its festival of light-based art installations along Waller Creek, called Creek Show. The public will get to experience the lit up amphitheater as it nears completion in a drive-thru on Red River Street.

“Though our world looks a bit different this year, we would not miss this moment to honor the organization’s creative, cultural and imaginative legacy,” the conservancy said of Creek Show.

Due to COVID-19, Creek Show could not be held as normal. The festival this year will feature virtual conversations with past show artists, giveaways and a look back at past years throughout the month of November.

Creek Show has been going on since 2014 and aims to raise awareness about Waller Creek’s changes overtime. Last year was the biggest show yet with 60,000 people attending. The conservancy is planning for the festival’s return in 2021.

Waterloo Park will offer 11 acres of greenspace and 1.5 miles of trails when it opens in spring 2021. The park is located between Red River and Trinity Streets and 12th and 15th Streets.