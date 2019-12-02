Public Safety Commission to discuss racism, homophobia allegations at APD

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s Public Safety Commission is set to discuss allegations of racism and homophobia within the city’s police department on Monday.

Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk approved an outside investigation into an anonymous complaint that alleged former assistant chief Justin Newsom and others in the department had used racist and homophobic language. The Austin Police Department also faces a lawsuit from a detective that claims APD “has a pattern and practice of discriminating against African-Americans.”

The Austin City Council will discuss a resolution this Thursday which, among other things, calls for pausing police cadet classes while APD’s hiring protocols are audited.

The Public Safety Commission advises the city council about budget and policy related to public safety in the city and makes recommendations. It meets each month and December’s meeting begins at 4 p.m. Monday.

Update on city’s sexual harassment policy

The Public Safety Commission will also hear an update about sexual harassment policies in Austin public safety departments. That stems from a 2017 audit of the city’s harassment, discrimination and retaliation investigation practices.

It found a lack of a proactive training program for all employees investigating discrimination, harassment or retaliation; insufficient guidance for personnel investigations; and ineffective utilization of technology to manage and track complaints – limiting the city’s management and oversight abilities.