Public officials, lawmakers delivering meals to seniors Friday for Meals on Wheels campaign

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Public officials will deliver food boxes with Meals on Wheels Central Texas this Friday for its annual March for Meals campaign.

It’s a nationwide effort aimed at spreading awareness about senior hunger and isolation. The event also sets to celebrate senior nutrition organizations like Meals on Wheels.

The Capital Metro leadership team will help load the meals. Then Austin City Council members Paige Ellis, Pio Renteria, Leslie Pool, Vanessa Fuentes, and Greg Casar, Travis County Judge Andy Brown, Travis County Commissioners Ann Howard, Margaret Gómez, and State Sen. Sarah Eckhardt will deliver the meals.

To remain within COVID-19 regulations, the program will provide curbside pickup and contactless delivery options. All staff and volunteers will be required to wear masks.

Meals on Wheels Central Texas is looking for several hundred more volunteers before it says it will be able to resume a daily hot meal delivery this spring.

For volunteering information, visit Meals on Wheels Central Texas.