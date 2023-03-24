AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, local public officials teamed up with Meals on Wheels Central Texas to deliver meals as part of the annual March for Meals campaign.

According to MOWCTX, the annual campaign is a nationwide effort to generate public awareness about senior hunger and isolation.

During the event Friday, State Rep. Lulu Flores, D-Travis County, said, “This is important, because so many folks find themselves isolated in their homes and don’t either have the ability, because they live in a food desert, or because they just don’t have the appropriate food access at home, or the ability to make their own meals or hot meals. So, this is really important.”

With one of the country’s fastest-growing populations of older adults, the nonprofit said it needs more volunteers to keep up.

To learn how to become a volunteer, visit the MOW website for more information.