A view of the downtown Austin skyline on July 15, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is asking for public comment on a plan to extend one major road in far north Austin.

The city is hosting an in-person and virtual hearing Thursday night from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The in-person hearing is on 8900 Cameron Rd.

According to Austin Transportation, the plan would extend East Braker Lane from Dawes Place about 0.75 miles to Samsung Boulevard.

Austin Transportation says the plan to extend Braker to Samsung is part of the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan, which was the citywide transportation plan adopted in 2019.

This plan is currently in an environmental study process.

The city says the extended road would connect to a future Travis County project.

The county plans to extend East Braker Lane from Samsung Boulevard to Harris Branch Parkway. According to the city, the Travis County project is expected to reduce congestion on East Parmer Lane.