Public funeral services for former Austin mayor set for Jan. 6

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Funeral arrangements for former Austin mayor Bruce Todd are scheduled for Jan. 6.

Public funeral services are planned for 2 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, located at 3003 Northland Drive in Austin. His committal service, also open to the public, is set for 3:30 p.m. at Texas State Cemetery, 909 Navasota St. in Austin.

Todd died from complications of Lewy Body Dementia on Christmas Day at 72 years old. He served as Austin’s mayor from 1991-1997, after previously serving on the Travis County Commissioners Court from 1987-1991.

As a county commissioner, Todd helped create the Balcones Canyonlands Conservation Preserve, the largest urban preserve in the country at the time. As Austin’s mayor, he helped turn Bergstrom U.S. Air Force Base into what’s now Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.