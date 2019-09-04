Public forum on Austin homelessness gets heated

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Things got a little heated at a public forum addressing homelessness in Austin.

The goal of the event, held in the Ragsdale Center at St. Edward’s University, was to discuss the challenges the city is facing as the homeless population grows.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler, members of the City Council, Caritas of Austin, and Integral Care were at the forum, where people were yelling and at least one person — holding an InfoWars-branded microphone — got up and berated city council.

The man was removed after the disruption.

City council is expected to take feedback from the meeting to discuss on Sept. 19. Homelessness rules and regulations have become a point of contention for Austinites since certain laws were loosened just months ago.