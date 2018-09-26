Public feedback to help shape changes to Austin's police oversight Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin wrapped up its series of public forums on police oversight Tuesday. The meetings were aimed at gathering public feedback to help improve police oversight while informing people of the changes already being made to Austin's Office of the Police Monitor.

After listening to dozens of people speak in the three public forums, APD Assistant Chief Troy Gay says a couple of points stood out.

"What we've heard loud and clear is that our citizens want a complaint process that's easier," Gay said.

The city is taking in the feedback as it works with the Office of the Police Monitor to overhaul the complaints website and potentially make it easier to report interactions with officers over the phone or in person.

"We cannot be the best department that we need to be if we don't get the input, and right now is that the process is somewhat cumbersome," Gay said.

Assistant Chief Gay says he's also heard that some people don't complain because they don't want to be identified

"We heard over and over again the ability to make anonymous complaints. That has been over resounding," he said.

Now that the meetings have wrapped up, APD, the city, and other stakeholders will work with Police Monitor Farah Muscadin to compile a report. Muscadin says in addition to the feedback gathered during the public input sessions, more than 600 people have provided feedback online. On Thursday, the working group will review the online suggestions.

They'll compile a report to present to city council members and City Manager Spencer Cronk in October, proposing changes.

"The main thing is we want our citizens to feel comfortable," Gay said. "Hopefully, this process will show that we're serious about having the best police oversight in the country."