Public drinking allowed in more areas of Austin, including historically minority neighborhoods

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Council approved an ordinance Thursday that would remove unequal restrictions on public alcohol consumption in historically minority neighborhoods. It means people are now allowed to drink in public in more areas in the city.

The decision comes after the city council directed city manager Spencer Cronk last year to analyze the areas with no-public consumption ordinances and who received citations based on age and ethnicity. One of the findings was that 45% of citations for public alcohol consumption were issued to Black and Hispanic people in 2015.

The no-public consumption zones were “central business districts” west of Interstate 35 and neighborhoods that are historically made up of minority populations east of I-35, which now are not part of the ordinance.

“(This decision) is yet another step towards erasing inequities that have existed in our city for generations,” said council member Natasha Harper-Madison. “This is also an example of how some of these inequities can be hidden in policies and practices that most of us don’t know even exist. You will now be able to responsibly enjoy a beer while taking a neighborhood stroll.”