Protests break out at Hillary, Chelsea Clinton book event in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People gathered outside of The Riverbend Centre Sunday afternoon in protest of Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s book event.

They stood along the North Capital of Texas Highway with “Trump 2020” signs and other anti-Hillary posters.

The Clinton’s were at the centre to talk about “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.” Those who attended the event were invited for a discussion of women throughout history who have stood up against the status quo.

A press release from BookPeople said the book is a celebration of courage and a call to action. This is the first book Chelsea and Hilary have written together.