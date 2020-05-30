LIVE: Protesters gather outside APD HQ after nine arrested during overnight demonstration

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Protesters have gathered outside Austin Police Department’s headquarters on Saturday following a night of anger across the US.

Tensions have flared after George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis, sparking riots in some cities across the country.

In a video taken moments before Floyd died, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin can be seen kneeling on his neck. Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter.

RIGHT NOW- Protestors are staged outside of #APD Headquarters. @KXAN_News The protests are in response to the deaths of Michael Ramos in Austin and George Floyd in Minneapolis. More updates here. pic.twitter.com/wlOmHmXFmY — Kaitlyn Karmout (@Kaitlyn_karmout) May 30, 2020

The protest in Austin, which begins at noon, comes just hours after another demonstration at the same location that lasted until the early hours of the morning.

The group of people held signs and chanted “I can’t breathe,” and “stop killing us.”

Police told KXAN that nine people were arrested during the overnight demonstration. Charges include inciting a riot, throwing objects and harassment of a public servant.

APD’s headquarters was boarded up on Saturday morning ahead of the Saturday’s protest.

APD headquarters (Picture: KXAN/Alex Hoder)

Organizers are calling for justice following the deaths of Floyd and Michael Ramos, who was shot dead in southeast Austin by APD officer Christopher Taylor on April 24.

Taylor’s lawyers previously said he is the subject of a criminal investigation into the death of 42-year-old Ramos.

Officers fired shots at his car while responding to a drug-related 911 call. Ramos was unarmed at the time.

At the time of the shooting, APD Chief Brian Manley said Taylor fired as Ramos tried to drive away following a standoff with multiple police units in a South Pleasant Valley parking lot.