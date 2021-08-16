Protesters rally in front of Gov. Abbott’s mansion to demand masks in Texas school districts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group of parents and their children plan to gather outside Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s mansion in downtown Austin Monday morning to protest his executive order that doesn’t allow school districts to impose mask mandates.

At 10 a.m., the rally sponsored by Austin Voices for Education and Youth and Austin Education will urge Gov. Abbott to allow local control in regards to mask mandates.

The Texas Supreme Court issued a stay Sunday that temporarily blocked mask mandates in Dallas and Bexar counties that includes school districts, but that ruling doesn’t affect the current Austin Independent School District mask mandate. At least, not yet.

After the ruling, the Texas Attorney General’s office released a statement on Twitter — “Let this ruling serve as a reminder to all ISDs and Local officials that the Governor’s order stands.”

Abbott has long said that personal responsibility should be the driver for mask-wearing, not government mandates. He said his order doesn’t ban mask-wearing, and those that want to wear one can, even in schools.