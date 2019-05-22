Protesters question managing traffic near McKalla Place soccer stadium

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A rendering of the McKalla Place stadium. Courtesy Gensler and Austin FC.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the process to build a soccer stadium at McKalla Place moves forward, some people protested in front of Austin FC's office Wednesday morning, questioning why a traffic impact analysis hasn't been completed.

Precourt Sports Ventures is building Austin FC's soccer stadium at 10414 McKalla Place. They completed a lease agreement with the City of Austin in December 2018, so they can use the city-owned land.

Last week, the City of Austin's Planning Commission approved a zone change request that will allow the developers to build a multifamily residential unit, cocktail lounge and transportation terminal at that site.

The protesters said a traffic impact analysis should've been done when they submitted the zone change application.

KXAN's Yoojin Cho is speaking with Austin's Planning and Zoning officials about when the traffic study will be completed and learning why the stadium developers are given more time to submit the analysis.