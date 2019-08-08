Protesters against southeast Austin development disrupt city council meeting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dozens of officers filed into the Austin City Council chamber to escort out six protesters demonstrating against proposed development in southeast Austin.

The council was set to consider a number of ordinances related to re-zoning land near E. Riverside Drive and S. Pleasant Valley Road. KXAN reported last April that residents in the area were concerned about rezoning applications that would allow developers to build higher buildings and mixed-use developments. They said they were worried about how it would affect affordable housing.

In June, after hours of back and forth and interruption by protesters, the city’s Planning Commission voted 7-1 to recommend approving the zoning changes. According to documents filed with the city, a developer is proposing building 4,706 multifamily units (including 400 to 565 income-restricted units); 600 hotel rooms; 4 million square feet of office space; 60,000 square feet of medical and dental space; and about 435,000 square feet of commercial space.

The protesters on Thursday held a banner that said “No Domain on Riverside,” alluding to the mixed-use development in northwest Austin.

“I live in the complex that you want to destroy,” one of the protesters shouted in front of the council as security officers approached, followed by more members of law enforcement. As they were escorted from the building, protesters chanted “the city’s process is a sham. We fight back when you steal our land.”

Around 2 p.m., the city council is expected to conduct public hearings on the proposals and may vote on them. Council must approve the proposals before the developer can start building.