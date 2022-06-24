Austinites gathered May 3, 2022 at the federal courthouse in downtown Austin to protest for abortion rights. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A protest is planned in downtown Austin Friday afternoon following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion.

The group called @tx4abortion on social media is planning to gather at the federal courthouse on Fifth Street at 5 p.m. to speak out against the SCOTUS ruling.

“We refuse to accept the Supreme Court’s decision to strip our right to abortion,” the group wrote on social media. “No going back. No surrender.”

Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon asked for gatherings to remain peaceful.

“Those who wish to express their views about this decision are encouraged to do so peacefully; violence and/or property damage will not be tolerated. Those who commit illegal acts while protesting take away from the message that peaceful groups intend to communicate,” Chacon wrote in a statement on social media.

Chacon said call 911 if you see someone committing violence or vandalism, and 311 if the “crime is no longer in progress.”

With this new ruling, states will have the authority to drastically limit or ban the procedure.

Texas has what’s called a “trigger law” that will take effect in about 30 days. The law makes most abortions illegal in the state with some exceptions: if it is necessary to save the life of the pregnant person or if there were a risk of serious impairment because of the pregnancy.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said, in part, in a statement, “The U.S. Supreme Court correctly overturned Roe v. Wade and reinstated the right of states to protect innocent, unborn children. Texas is a pro-life state, and we have taken significant action to protect the sanctity of life.”

His democratic challenger, Beto O’Rourke, wrote on Twitter, “I will always fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care, and future.”