Proposed Project Connect funding plan includes $300 million for anti-displacement efforts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro’s Project Connect is one step closer to being on the November ballot. Monday, Austin City Council voted to approve a $7.1 billion initial investment plan, which would mean an 8.75 cent tax rate increase for homeowners.
Originally, CapMetro presented a $7 billion initial investment plan that would’ve led to a 8.5 cent tax rate increase. However, council members increased that to $7.1 billion to include $300 million for Transit Supportive Investments, instead of $200 million.
Several council members said the $300 million funding would be used to prevent displacement, especially along the proposed transit lines.
