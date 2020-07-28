Proposed Project Connect funding plan includes $300 million for anti-displacement efforts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro’s Project Connect is one step closer to being on the November ballot. Monday, Austin City Council voted to approve a $7.1 billion initial investment plan, which would mean an 8.75 cent tax rate increase for homeowners.

Originally, CapMetro presented a $7 billion initial investment plan that would’ve led to a 8.5 cent tax rate increase. However, council members increased that to $7.1 billion to include $300 million for Transit Supportive Investments, instead of $200 million.

Several council members said the $300 million funding would be used to prevent displacement, especially along the proposed transit lines.

Today we unanimously voted to put a historic mass transit system on the Nov ballot AND tripled funds aimed at preventing displacement so people can stay in their neighborhoods. We did it w/a lower-cost initial investment AND opportunity to leverage fed $$$. WOW! #ATXCouncil pic.twitter.com/ujZUb145V4 — Leslie Pool (@LesliePoolATX) July 28, 2020

It’s happening. Austin City Council just unanimously voted to start sending this mass transit system to the ballot in November, PLUS a historic $300M investment in anti-displacement and affordable housing along the lines. pic.twitter.com/yiMOWtQC7f — Gregorio Casar (@GregCasar) July 27, 2020

KXAN’s Yoojin Cho is taking a closer look at how the funding will be used to minimize displacement and gentrification. Watch her report on KXAN News at 6 p.m.