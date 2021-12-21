Proposed development on Congress Avenue would offer auditorium for bat viewing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The site of the former Austin American-Statesman building downtown could look very different in the next few years.

The location is right off the Congress bridge, a popular spot where people watch the bats come out. The newspaper is moving into a new facility in southeast Austin, leaving its old location at 305 S. Congress Ave.

Developers could add six tall towers with one being as tall as the Frost Bank Tower.

On the left is what 305 South Congress Ave. currently looks like with the former Austin American-Statesman building occupying the property. The right is a rendering of what a mixed-use development would potentially look like on the property. (City of Austin renderings)

In the buildings, there will be commercial space, room for a hotel and housing for 1,500 residents.

At the lower level, there would be restaurants and space for people to walk around. It would also have more green space offering a pier and a boardwalk and almost 95% of the property’s parking would be underground.

The proposal also calls for a new bat watching area, including an auditorium and a lawn spot for viewers to get a nice view.