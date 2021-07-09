Proposed Austin budget includes $65M for homelessness response, $79M for affordable housing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk presented a proposed budget of $4.5 billion for Fiscal Year 2021-22 to council members Friday afternoon in east Austin.

Cronk said Austin is in good shape compared to other big cities in the country.

According to a city press release, the proposed budget aims to invest in infrastructure while only increasing tax and fees a small bit. It includes a combined tax and fee increase of 0.85%, which is equal to just over $3 per month — the smallest increase in the past five years, the city said.

Cronk said they strived to keep the increase below 1% because of the toll the pandemic took on Austinites financially.

Total expenditures come out to $4.5 billion, according to the city, which includes $1.2 billion for the general fund. Here are a few highlights of the proposed budget, which covers funding for affordable housing, homelessness response and reimagining public safety:

$79 million in voter-approved planned spending to reach key affordable housing goals.

$65.2 million to continue funding the City’s response to homelessness, with specific funding going toward preventing homelessness, crisis response, housing stabilization and public space management.

$29.1 million to maintain and advance progress on Reimagining Public Safety.

$27.7 million to build new sidewalks and improve existing sidewalks citywide.

$8.5 million in planned capital spending on the City’s Safe Routes to School program.

$6.2 million to fund the 144th class and future classes of the reimagined Austin Police Department Training Academy.

Fiscal Year 2021-22 begins on Oct. 1 of this year. You can sound off on the budget by taking the City of Austin’s survey online. The community will also get the opportunity to give feedback, the city said.

Austin City Council is scheduled to adopt a final version of the budget on Aug. 11.

KXAN Reporter Kevin Clark is at the presentation and is providing live updates on Twitter.