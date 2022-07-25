AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is responding to a brush fire near South Congress Avenue Monday night.

AFD said up to five homes were threatened by the fire that came “30-40 feet” from them, but crews were able to successfully protect the homes as residents were evacuating, AFD said.

Austin Fire Department crews are trying to put out a fire near South Congress Avenue on Monday, and some propane tanks part of an encampment exploded. AFD said crews have “slowed the forward progress” of the fire after some homes were threatened. (AFD photo)

AFD said several small propane tanks exploded in the fire at an encampment. The fire, about 1 1/2 to 2 acres, is burning south of Lareina Drive and west of South Congress Avenue. AFD said the fire started in the area of the encampment.

The forward progress of the fire has been slowed, AFD said.

This story will be updated.