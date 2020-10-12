Prop B: Voters to decide on funding for sidewalks, bike lanes, trails and streets projects

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin voters will decide on the $460 million Proposition B that would fund projects for sidewalks, bike lanes, urban trails and streets across the city.

The bond is made up of several projects and programs.

Sidewalks: $80 million

Urban Trails: $80 million

Bikeways: $40 million

Safety/Vision Zero: $65 million

Safe Routes to School: $20 million

Local Transit Enhancement Program: $19 million

Neighborhood Partnering Program: $1 million

Substandard Streets: $53 million

Major Capital Improvements: $102 million

The biggest chunk of money, $102 million for capital improvements, would go to things such as the Longhorn Dam Bridge, Congress Avenue and South Pleasant Valley Corridor improvements as well as taking a closer look at Barton Springs Road. It would also focus on roads such as Ross and Johnny Morris roads in the city’s eastern crescent.

Of the $80 million allocated for sidewalks, $50 million would address missing sidewalks. Another $80 million would go to trails — connecting them to existing transportation infrastructure. The rest would go to projects for bikeways and vision zero which includes speed mitigation, pedestrian crossing and intersection reconstruction projects.

The bond also earmarks $20 million for Safe Routes to School targeting safety for elementary and middle school students walking or bicycling to and from school.

If approved, Prop B requires a 2-cent hike. It would happen in phases over a few years. Homeowners would not be charged until 2026. Homeowners with an average Austin home value of $325,000 would see an additional $65 on their tax bill each year.