Prop B: As Austin heads to polls May 1, polarizing homeless camping ban takes center stage

The “Homes Not Handcuffs” rally held at UT Austin Saturday, May 1. The gathering aimed to urge residents to vote against Prop B, which would criminalize homeless camping (KXAN/Mariano Garza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are eight measures on Saturday’s May 1 election ballot — but one proposition’s gotten the most of the attention this year.

It’s the controversial Prop B, which would reinstate Austin’s public camping ban: criminalizing and penalizing people for sitting or lying on public sidewalks and/or sleeping outdoors in and near downtown Austin and the University of Texas.

If approved, it would re-instate Austin’s ban on camping in undesignated areas. Friday, advocates both for and against the proposition decided to make their case for the future of the city.

Complaints from advocates against the ordinance include the fact that Prop B doesn’t include any help for those experiencing homelessness, like housing assistance and health services.

Prop B appeared on May 5 election ballots after the Save Austin Now group collected 20,000 signatures to bring the issue before voters. The group, now classified as a political action committee, attempted to do this back in 2020 — one year after Austin City Council voted to repeal the city’s ban on camping, sitting or lying in public spaces.

The current ordinance dictates Austin police can only arrest or ticket someone who’s soliciting, camping, sitting, or lying in a public area if they present a public health or safety hazard or are blocking a walkway.

‘Homes Not Handcuffs’

On Saturday morning, several local officials, advocates and University of Texas students met at UT Austin for a rally against Prop B. Called, “Homes Not Handcuffs,” the event featured appearances by Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Mayor Pro Tem Natasha Harper-Madison, City Council member Greg Casar, and others.

Online chatter

Prop B’s had Austinites fired up on social media for weeks.

Vote against Prop B in Austin Texas today – May 1. Arresting, jailing and taking belongings of neighbors only aggravates the problem and dehumanizes people. Allow for longer term, compassionate solutions to be implemented. — EvaEsp (@EvaEsp) May 1, 2021

Make or break is on the ballot today in Austin, Texas.



We cannot continue to abide the rapid decay of this awesome place. If you’re an Austin voter, vote FOR Prop B today, please. https://t.co/2BeXswpfFG — Will Franklin (@WILLisms) May 1, 2021

Austin, today is your last chance to vote against one of the cruelest ballot items to appear in a citywide election. If Prop B passes it will cost lives. Please vote and encourage others to vote against Prop B. — Jeff Lafitte (@jeff_lafitte) May 1, 2021

Thank you @GregAbbott_TX for coming out in support of both Yes on Prop B in Austin and No on Prop B in San Antonio 🎉💯 https://t.co/SdxpIAa9qs — Caitlin Baalke (@caitlinbaalke) April 28, 2021

Leaders

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has not minced words in his support for Prop B and against Austin’s current ordinances on camping.

On Saturday morning, Abbott tweeted a plea for residents to reinstate the ban.

Today is ELECTION DAY in Austin!



Austinites, be sure to vote FOR Prop B to reinstate the public camping ban.



This will ensure greater health & safety for everyone in Austin.



More info⬇️https://t.co/YSS9VlUfoc pic.twitter.com/SX79MQ5hwe — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Mayor Adler has repeatedly urged residents against the proposition. In the hours leading up to polls opening, Adler tweeted: “Our choice is clear. We can either put our energy and resources behind housing those without homes (with needed services), or we can hide them from our view, warehoused in remote camps or returned to the woods and creeks that used to be their homes.”

➡️ It’s time to speak up, #Austin! Make a plan to get out and vote on May 1, 2021 if you have not already. Don’t forget to vote YES on Prop B.



Please share this video with your friends and encourage them to do the same. ✅ pic.twitter.com/d7FxUtEs3I — Mackenzie Kelly ❗️ (@mkelly007) April 28, 2021

We have to drastically reduce homelessness in Austin with housing, care, and services. Prop B doesn’t do that.



Thanks, @benandjerrys! #NoOnPropB https://t.co/OlqOAMBo8a — Gregorio Casar (@GregCasar) April 26, 2021

Encourage Austin to vote YES on democracy props D, E & H.



Vote YES on prop C to ensure greater police accountability.



Vote NO on Prop B. The answer to homelessness is not camping nor is it criminalizing those experiencing homelessness. Address the causes & fund the solutions. pic.twitter.com/ctwoF4nt8g — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) April 23, 2021

Voting Saturday

Polls will be open until 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

You can get a complete breakdown of the other Austin propositions on the ballot, as well as information on other elections at KXAN’s Your Local Election Headquarters page.