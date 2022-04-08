AUSTIN (KXAN) — New cost estimates for Austin to add two light rails as part of Project Connect are nearly double original numbers, according to CapMetro.

In a memo Thursday, Project Connect Program Officer David Couch outlined updates to the program. Originally, the two lines and a tunnel were expected to cost $5.8 billion ($2.5 billion for the Orange Line, expected to stretch from north to south Austin; $1.3 billion for the Blue Line, expected to connect downtown to the airport; and $2 billion for a tunnel).

The new cost projections total $4.5 billion. That includes an additional $600 million for the Blue Line, $1.8 billion for the orange line and another $2.1 billion for the tunnel.

Project Connect is a transit overhaul designed to improve the city’s current mass transit network.

Project Connect said it’s normal for cost estimates to be refined as the process moves forward, and added “the three specific cost drivers that are impacting changes in the cost estimates are real estate,

inflation/supply chain and scope refinement/change.”

The MetroRapid and MetroRail Red Line improvements are on schedule and within their original program cost estimates, the memo said. The MetroRapid costs came out to $101 million total, with $65.6 million coming from federal money. People will be able to use it starting in 2023. MetroRail Red line improvements include a new station near Q2 Stadium, with a total cost of $58.7 million.

Project Connect has been working to hold community meetings on the final design.