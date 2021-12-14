Project Connect early designs tease ‘pedestrian dominant’ 4th Street

An aerial concept sketch of the “green spine,” linking the two squares, the Texas Capitol grounds and the remainder of the downtown corridor via Fourth Street. (Courtesy: Austin Transit Partnership, Capital Metro, City of Austin)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a preliminary design workshop Tuesday, Project Connect program leaders outlined a vision for a pedestrian-centric Fourth Street corridor as part of the upcoming blue line light rail.

As of 2019, about 24% of residents walked, biked, rode public transit or took other non-singular vehicle transit options to work. City leaders have established a goal for 50% of residents to utilize multi-modal transit options by 2039.

Along with that goal comes the need for more equitable and expanded options for residents, officials said Tuesday.

Bookended by Republic and Brush squares and topped by the Texas Capitol grounds to the north, Fourth Street preliminary design concepts teased Tuesday envisioned a promenade-like streetscape with outdoor cafe seating, pedestrian and bike-centric sidewalks and lanes, as well as room for buses on the roadway.

(Courtesy: Austin Transit Partnership, Capital Metro, City of Austin)

Referred to by program officials as a “pedestrian dominant” corridor, Fourth Street’s revitalization is one component of the $7.1 billion public transit overhaul via Project Connect. The transit program, and subsequent design proposals, come amid a city-led push toward multi-modal transit options.

Inspiration sources included downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, Denver’s 16th Street Transit Mall and current elements from Austin’s Second Street.

What design elements are being considered?

With emphasis on multi-modal access to the roadway beyond traditional vehicular traffic, early design features mentioned included:

Expanded sidewalks and pavers into the traditional street center to accommodate escalators, elevators and stairs down to the light rail platform

Additional outdoor seating for cafes, restaurants and shops with Fourth Street frontage

Bus-oriented vehicle traffic, with some through traffic access for business loading zones and garages along the frontage

Authorization for street closures for events, programmed city activities

Natural light features for subway concourse

Retail kiosks along streets

Locally-produced public art along streetscape

While some form of traffic management will likely be implemented, businesses along Fourth Street that require vehicle access include Hotel Zaza, the 301 Congress parking garage, the Frost Bank Tower garage and the Courtyard Marriot’s valet system.

During peak travel hours, about 500 vehicles pass along Fourth Street, according to data compiled by city officials. Comparatively, Cesar Chavez Street clocks in at roughly 2,000 vehicle trips during peak travel hours.

(Courtesy: Austin Transit Partnership, Capital Metro, City of Austin)

The ideal vision for the Fourth Street corridor under initial designs is to craft it as the “green spine” intertwining the two squares with the Texas Capitol and remainder of the downtown corridor. Peter Mullan, chief of architecture and urban design for the Austin Transit Partnership, said emphasis on accessibility and mobility via multi-modal transit options will be integral for the plan.

“We want this to be a place where people come to hang out as well as making sure this is a calm street,” he said.

“This is not just about movement, this is creating a place where people — that has identity,” he later added. “Has singular identity and is recognizable and legible, and I think that short distance between Brush Square and Republic Square gives us the opportunity to create that along Fourth Street.”

An aerial concept sketch of the “green spine,” linking the two squares, the Texas Capitol grounds and the remainder of the downtown corridor via Fourth Street. (Courtesy: Austin Transit Partnership, Capital Metro, City of Austin)

What’s the history of Fourth Street in Austin?

Fourth Street expands nine blocks from Shoal Creek to the Downtown Station near Trinity Street. Historically, the region was a warehouse district that was home to freight rails and related industrial uses.

In the 1980s, that pivoted to a key entertainment district within the city and is a central hub for Austin’s LGBTQ+ historic legacy and community.

Jana McCann, an architect and urban designer working on the project, said it’s important to factor in these historic legacies of the region when establishing a design and sense of place for its future uses.

What are next steps?

Officials dubbed Fourth Street the “‘new’ pedestrian dominant great street” of Austin that would blend together upcoming underground light rail stations with a revitalized above-ground appearance.

As of Tuesday, approximately 15% of designs had been completed for the project. Officials are moving into the 30% design stage right now and will factor feedback into the 30% phase as well as an upcoming environmental impact statement.

Those factors, along with initial cost estimates, are expected to be compiled in the spring.

“All of this needs to work together,” Mullan said. “This is a comprehensive, holistic, mobility infrastructure program.”