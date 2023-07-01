AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Downtown Austin Alliance is making an effort to beautify downtown.

This is part of the organization’s Writing on the Walls project, which launched in 2020. The project pays local artists to help create murals and art downtown.

“There are so many opportunities to enhance downtown through art.” Vaness Olson, the communications director for the Downtown Austin Alliance. “One of those includes our box program—transforming utility boxes to be full pieces of art and for people to enjoy downtown.”

The group’s main goal is to “uplift the local art community’ through events and public projects.” They also hold things like the Art & Parks Tour, a curated walk through downtown to look at some of the art created by participants.

The next park for the organization’s Community Activated Parks Project is a mural for Old Bakery Park.