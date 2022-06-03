AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Austinities wait to jump in and cool off in city pools, the city’s Parks and Recreation (PARD) said it is making steady progress filling the summer 2022 lifeguard shortage.

As of May 27, the Aquatic Division of the Parks and Recreation Department has 276 of the 750 lifeguards needed to operate city pools. That is an increase from 207 on May 19.

PARD said it certified 125 over the Memorial Day weekend, but it still needs to finish background checks and paperwork.

One-hundred more people are in lifeguard training this week.

According to the city, lifeguards can earn up to $1,250 in bonuses, and the pay ranges from $16 to $19 an hour depending on experience and certifications.

The city currently has five first tier pools open. They are Bartholomew, Barton Springs, Big Stacy, Deep Eddy and Springwoods.

The city said Wednesday it is “cautiously optimistic” it will open the second tier of pools it planned to open the week of June 6. To be able to staff the second tier of pools, the Aquatic Division needs 375 lifeguards ready to work.

Here’s a list of tier two pools:

Balcones

Dick Nichols

Dove Springs

Garrison

Govalle

Montopolis

Northwest

Rosewood

Shipe

Westenfield

Additional pools will be opened as more lifeguards are hired and ready to work.