Progress Report: Trimming Austin’s trees to keep the power on in a winter storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Preparations are underway as Central Texas prepares for a blast of winter weather in the coming days, and that includes making sure tree limbs are trimmed back to keep them from knocking out power lines.

Austin Energy told KXAN it made “huge progress” in 2021 thanks to a doubling of its Vegetation Management Program budget by the Austin City Council.

The city also signed off on a third contractor to help with the pruning efforts.

Walking her dog Tuesday morning, longtime Hyde Park resident Shelly Madsen told KXAN she believes it was money well spent.

“I think it’s important that we have energy during these cold times, and hot times, as well,” she said.

Madsen said Austin Energy trimmed the trees in the alley behind her home a few years ago.

“They gave advance notice,” she said.

Over the last 12 months, Austin Energy said it was able to fully trim areas along more than 300 miles of utility distribution lines in four of its corridors. More work is scheduled for the next few weeks.

Jonathan Motsinger with Texas A&M Forest Service said February is typically the cut off for tree trimming.

“We want to make sure that our pruning is done at a time when it’s less likely for diseases to spread,” he told KXAN.