Program to help people learn how to use transportation launches in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A program designed to introduce people to transportation options in Austin that work for them is launching in east Austin this year. It will also offer one-on-one support for people to get around.

Smart Trips Austin is a partnership between the city and Capital Metro. It began with a pilot program in central Austin in 2016, and focuses on a different neighborhood each year for its training program. It hosts free events, provides one-on-one help and shares information and resources about transportation in the city.

“Whether it’s riding the bus, carpooling, biking, walking, or trying one of Austin’s ever-expanding mobility options, the goal of Smart Trips Austin is to help people get around—and avoid traffic in the process,” it said in a release Friday. It plans to host walks, bike rides, scooter tours and other “transit adventures” so people can test out different modes of transportation and has a list of upcoming events on its website.

This year, more than 24,000 households in east Austin, from the University Hills to East Cesar Chavez neighborhoods, will be mailed information about the program. However, anyone can take a survey and sign up online for resources, and the toolkit is in both English and Spanish.

Neighborhoods in east Austin that will receive mail about the Smart Trips program in 2019 (Smart Trips Austin photo)

People can also go online to talk to a Smart Trips Ambassador to help them plan a trip around town.