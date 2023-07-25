To keep things out of the landfill, MoveOutATX has also opened a Free Furniture Market, allowing anyone to pick up unused items.

AUSTIN (KXAN) – As University of Texas students prepare to move out at the end of the summer, several groups want to make sure the students’ treasures don’t turn into trash for everyone else.

Austin Resource Recovery, Austin Code, the University of Texas Office of Sustainability and the UT New Student Services Off-Campus Initiative will host the annual MoveOutATX starting Friday.

The groups said students can drop off gently used furniture, household items, small appliances, clothing, cleaning supplies, unopened food and more at eight donation stations throughout North and West Campus Friday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MoveOut provides local reuse organizations with unwanted items in good condition, according to the groups. They said the items will only be accepted during operating hours.

Organizers said the Free Furniture Market will make a return for a second year. Participating reuse organizations will transfer donated furniture pieces to the market at UT Austin Wright-Whitaker Sports Complex at 287 W 51st St. The market will be open Friday to Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. If items remain, the market will open on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Items will be made available to Austinites on a first-come, first-served basis. Depending on supply, there may be a two-item per person limit. Participants must be able to load and transport items themselves and will be required to sign a liability waiver.

Organizers need volunteers to help staff the Market to give donated furniture back to the community. Volunteers are provided cold water, electrolyte drinks, snacks, cool-it towels and discounts to local businesses.

