AUSTIN (KXAN) – Professional basketball player Tacko Fall – who’s one of the tallest people on earth at 7 feet and 6 inches – read his new children’s book Tacko Fall: To New Heights to hundreds of people Saturday at the Islamic Center of Greater Austin.

Fall was born and raised in Senegal but attended high school in the U.S. He played basketball at the University of Central Florida and was drafted into the NBA in 2019. Since 2022, Fall has played for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association.

Fall said he had many struggles growing up in Senegal, including being picked on by peersbecause of his height. He wanted to write a book about his life to encourage others, especially children.

“This book is very kid-friendly,” Fall said. “[I] overcome those challenges to accomplish my dream,” he said. “[The book] uses that as a testimony for perseverance,” he continued.

Fall wrote his book with his agent, Justin Haynes, with illustrations by Reggie Brown.

Fall is a Muslim and came to North Austin Muslim Community Center Saturday to hand out signed copies of his new book to hundreds of excited Austinites. As Fall diligently wrote his name in dozens of freshly printed books in a private room before his speech Saturday, children hoarded around the door to try and get a peak at the basketball star.

“I’m a Muslim. This is a Muslim community. And for me, I’ve just been trying to make my rounds share my story, trying to inspire this community, which I belong to, as much as I can,” Fall said.