AUSTIN (KXAN) — The world’s best pickleball players are in Austin this weekend for the ONIX Austin Showdown.

It’s a professional and amateur tournament and a stop on the Professional Pickleball Association tour, taking place March 16-19 at the Elevation Athletic Club.

The tournament will feature 1,100 registered athletes across multiple divisions: men’s singles/doubles, women’s singles/doubles, and age brackets categories 19, 35, 50, 60, 70.

World’s top male and female pros, including Anna Leigh Waters (Women’s No. 1), Ben Johns (Men’s No. 1), Riley Newman (Men’s No. 2) and Catherine Parenteau (Women’s No. 2), will be competing Professional Purse: $238,314 in prize money.

This will be the sixth event of a professional calendar of 25 events during the 2023 season.

The PPA Tour is returning to the Austin area after debuting the Austin Showdown in 2022.

On average, PPA Tour events have an estimated total economic impact of around $2,750,000 and attract players and fans from all over the world, according to a press release about the tournament.