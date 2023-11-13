AUSTIN (KXAN) – Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched onto the grounds of the Texas State Capitol Sunday afternoon.

They flew the red, green, white and black flag of the State of Palestine and carried signs calling for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

This is the first protest held at the capitol since Israeli forces entered Gaza on Oct. 27.

Last month, groups rallied at the Capitol building days after the Israel-Hamas war began in early October.

The Austin branch of the Israeli-American Council and the Texas Israel Alliance held a rally on Oct. 15. The Palestine Solidarity Committee, a student organization at UT Austin, also held a rally at the Capitol that day.