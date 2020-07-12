Private school to permanently close due to financial struggles during the pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A private school in South Austin is shutting down due to financial struggles during the pandemic.

Smith Academy, which offers preschool, K-5 classes and after school care on Menchaca Road, announced it would continue classes through July 31, then close permanently on August 1.

A post on Smith Academy’s Facebook page reads in part, “We recognized the significance and the difficulty the school’s closure will create for everyone; however, we have no other options at this time.

“The pandemic, restrictions on class size, rising operating costs, along with several other significant factors have drastically impacted the school’s finances and its ability to remain open.”

The school, which offers “advanced study,” focusing heavily on STEM and the arts, was established in 1979, according to its website.

School leaders are working to find other options for teachers and students once the school closes, according to their Facebook statement.