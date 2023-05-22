AUSTIN (KXAN) — A private developer plans to fund and construct a 600-acre public park in east Austin that will one day be donated to the city of Austin and its park system.

Douglas Gilliland, the managing director for Taurus Investment Holdings, describes the park as the “Zilker Park of east Austin.” The new public park will almost double the size of Zilker, will be sandwiched between Walter E. Long park and the East Metropolitan park, and will tie in to Travis County’s 14-mile public trail system.

Cost and scope of the project

Gilliland said the project will be privately funded and cost $8 million to complete. The park will be built and designed over the span of six to seven phases in the next seven years. Gilliland said he is hoping to complete one phase a year.

The first phase will design and construct a 12-foot wide paved trail that runs through the park. The main trail will also have other trails branching from it that lead to a nearby community development.

A rendering of what the park could look like. (Photo courtesy: Taurus Investment Holdings)

Gilliland said the park will have two large activity areas, one that will be located near a future community retail center. There are plans to put an outdoor amphitheater, picnic areas, playgrounds, and shade structures.

In total, the park will be 700 acres, but 100 of those acres will only be accessible to residents of the nearby development.

The private developer worked with the city and the county to create this plan for the park. Gilliland said the park will be donated to the city of Austin once it is completed.

“We worked very closely with their planning department, their parks department. We’ve shared the vision together of what the city sees as the caliber of park they would like to have,” Gilliland said.

Where is the park located?

The park will be located right next to Whisper Valley, a sustainable community in the highway 130 corridor in east Austin.

The park will be right on FM 973 and Braker Lane.