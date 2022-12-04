AUSTIN (KXAN) — The principal of Highland Park Elementary School in west Austin spent her day working from the roof last week.

Katie Peña promised her students they could have a pajama day and she would work from the roof of the school if they raised more than $15,000 for accessible playground equipment.

The students were able to go above and beyond and raise more than $24,000.

Peña said some of the money raised would go toward struggling families within the school.

Peña has previously spent the day on the roof over the past few years in support of various funds.