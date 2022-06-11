AUSTIN (KXAN) — After the pandemic shut down Pride Month events last year, many are returning in 2022, including Waterloo Greenway’s annual Rainbow on the Creek event.

The event will happen Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. According to the event website: “Rainbow on the Creek is a free family-friendly celebration that connects, educates, and celebrates Austin’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQIA+) community.”

The afternoon schedule is as follows:

6:00 PM – Thor & Friends + Club Kidz Sculpture Garden featuring Andie Flores, P1nkstar, and La Morena

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM – Happy Hour

Presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Capitol Wright Distributing

7:00 PM – WERK! Dance Battle

Presented by Workout with Erica Nix

8:00 PM – Austin Drag Queen Showcase

Hosted by Vylette Ward & Jezebel

9:00 PM – Roxxxy Andrews

RuPaul’s Drag Race

9:30 PM – Gina Chavez

Latin Grammy Nominee

There will also be free onsite gender-affirming care and sexual health testing services from Vivent Health, according to Waterloo Greenway.

You can find more details on the Rainbow on the Creek website.