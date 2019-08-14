Preventing Sexual Harassment: Austin’s Safe Alliance launches program for workplaces

Austin (KXAN) — The Austin nonprofit SAFE Alliance has a new professional services program up and running, and chances are you’ve heard of some of the businesses they’re training in sexual harassment prevention.

This professional service is called SAFE Institute.

It’s a division within SAFE Alliance which works directly with companies in teaching them how to address and stop sexual harassment.

Central Texans may be familiar with SAFE Alliance’s work to end violence and abuse in the Austin area through shelters, legal assistance, and other resources. They help provide support to survivors of domestic violence, child abuse, sex trafficking, and sexual assault.

SAFE Alliance is a merger of Austin’s Children’s Shelter and SafePlace, which collectively have 45 years of experience in the community dealing with issues like sexual and domestic violence.

“We’re really taking this expertise that SAFE has had working in communities and we’re just bringing it to the new workplace,” said Katie Russell, the Demand Generation Manager for SAFE Institute.

Sexual harassment, she explained, can escalate into more intense forms of violence.

“This is really a way to get on the preventative side before things escalate and people have to come to our shelters, that’s how we view it,” Russell added.

This summer, the SAFE Institute launched a website. Additionally, a handful of businesses have now completed the training. All the proceeds go directly back to SAFE Alliance’s work helping survivors and to the continuation of the sexual harassment prevention program.

Businesses that are clients of SAFE Institute so far include:

Alamo Drafthouse

Planet Fitness

Bumble

Anaconda, Inc.

BookPeople

The City of Austin

Wheatsville Co-op

Drink Well

Moonshine Grill planet

Society for American Archeology

Jones-Dilworth, Inc.

Texas Roller Derby

Texas Campaign for the Environment

Their flagship training is called BASE (Building a SAFE Environment) which aims to identify and prevent sexual harassment in the workplace. Additionally, if their clients come across a workplace issue or crisis, SAFE Institute can offer support.

The team behind the SAFE Institute explained that each training is tailored to each business involved, depending on their size or whether they want a specific issue addressed.

Russell said that in the wake of the #MeToo movement, businesses and community members are reaching out to SAFE Alliance, looking for guidance on sexual harassment, either wanting to get ahead of the issue or because they had faced an issue.

Plus, Russell noted, with Austin’s population growing, SAFE Alliance will need to grow its shelter services and other programs.

SAFE Institute, she said, was born out of both the demand from the community and from the need for a sustainable funding source for the nonprofit.

“When companies are investing and bringing us in, all of the revenue they pour into our training goes back to serve and expand our services for survivors,” she said.

KXAN’s Alyssa Goard is working on an in-depth report on how the training works and what companies who’ve received the training are saying.