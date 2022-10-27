AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Film Festival kicks off Thursday and is set to run for a week through Nov. 3.

The festival draws in filmmakers from around the world for panels, round tables and, of course, film viewings. We spoke with an Austin-area writer and director who has a feature film premiering during the festival this weekend.

Riley Cusick said he attended the Austin Film Festival in 2014 as a high schooler. It was his first film festival ever.

“It was the first time I really looked at film as a possible avenue or an option. I didn’t know it was something you could do as a living,” he said.

Cusick called it “pretty incredible” to be back to the festival with a feature film.

“It’s overwhelming. It’s just nice that the film is going to get seen,” he said.

Cusick’s film is called “The Wild Man,” and it was filmed throughout Texas.

“We wanted to really showcase the landscapes somehow, and so we kind of had to go all over,” Cusick said.

They traveled to Fort Worth, Mansfield, Corsicana and Caprock Canyons in the panhandle to get the right shots.

“We really got to see a lot of different parts and a lot of different sides to Texas. That was really special to me,” Cusick said.

The Wild Man premieres Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at the Rollins Long Center on Riverside Drive.