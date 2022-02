AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pressure cooker seen on the street in downtown near the Austin Marathon route is not a threat, Austin police say.

The Austin Police Department bomb squad responded to 1010 Brazos St. in downtown around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

APD said officers responded to a suspicious package call about the pressure cooker that turned out to be empty.

The immediate area was blocked off for about two hours while they investigated. No buildings nearby were evacuated.